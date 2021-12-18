PAX Financial Group LLC Invests $420,000 in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,064,000 after purchasing an additional 99,690 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 447,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,568,000 after purchasing an additional 45,744 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 421,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,328,000 after purchasing an additional 27,472 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,339,000 after acquiring an additional 112,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 245,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,897,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,016.93.

MELI opened at $1,187.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 746.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,018.73 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,403.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,566.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

