PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases 300 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 22,459 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCU opened at $155.37 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.51 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.23. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.88, a PEG ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 33,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,733 shares of company stock valued at $12,544,667 over the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.72.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

