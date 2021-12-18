PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABC. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,882,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,600,000 after buying an additional 512,869 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,510,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 101.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 530,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,709,000 after buying an additional 266,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 15.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,944,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,590,000 after buying an additional 263,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $125.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.29. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $94.89 and a 52 week high of $129.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 17,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total transaction of $2,122,994.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $2,906,704.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,131 shares of company stock valued at $22,672,607 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

