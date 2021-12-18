PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.71% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

CNXN stock opened at $44.36 on Thursday. PC Connection has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.25. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.70.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $751.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PC Connection will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $223,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $178,009.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,149 shares of company stock worth $836,394 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in PC Connection by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PC Connection by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in PC Connection by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PC Connection by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in PC Connection by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares during the period. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

