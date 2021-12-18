Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,195.04

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,195.04 ($15.79) and traded as high as GBX 1,209 ($15.98). Pennon Group shares last traded at GBX 1,179 ($15.58), with a volume of 964,213 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PNN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,180 ($15.59) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,175 ($15.53) to GBX 1,200 ($15.86) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pennon Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.48) price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,060 ($14.01) to GBX 1,300 ($17.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,154.40 ($15.26).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,182.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.70 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is -3.33%.

Pennon Group Company Profile (LON:PNN)

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

