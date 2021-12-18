Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.27.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $20.03 on Thursday. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.81.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.30%. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Larose acquired 5,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,179 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,966,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 5.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,214,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,453,000 after buying an additional 217,717 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 16.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,550,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,575,000 after purchasing an additional 497,196 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 11.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,047,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,296,000 after purchasing an additional 313,463 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

