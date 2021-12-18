Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) versus SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Critical Survey

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) and SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Photronics alerts:

This table compares Photronics and SolarEdge Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Photronics 8.35% 5.24% 4.10% SolarEdge Technologies 8.24% 12.86% 5.85%

90.1% of Photronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Photronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Photronics and SolarEdge Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Photronics $663.76 million 1.58 $33.82 million $0.91 18.84 SolarEdge Technologies $1.46 billion 10.40 $140.32 million $2.66 108.59

SolarEdge Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Photronics. Photronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SolarEdge Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Photronics has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SolarEdge Technologies has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Photronics and SolarEdge Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Photronics 0 1 1 0 2.50 SolarEdge Technologies 1 6 19 0 2.69

Photronics presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.73%. SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus target price of $358.26, suggesting a potential upside of 24.03%. Given SolarEdge Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SolarEdge Technologies is more favorable than Photronics.

Summary

SolarEdge Technologies beats Photronics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc. manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components. The company’s manufacturing facilities, which are located in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, and Europe. Photronics was founded by Constantine S. Macricostas in 1969 and is headquartered in Brookfield, CT.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation. The All Other segment includes the design, development, manufacturing and sales of UPS products, energy storage products, e-Mobility products, and automated machines. Its products and services include photovoltaic inverters, power optimizers, photovoltaic monitoring, software tools, and electric vehicle chargers. The company was founded by Guy Sella, Lior Handelsman, Yoav Galin, Meir Adest, and Amir Fishelov in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.