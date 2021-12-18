PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PHX Minerals Inc. is an oil and natural gas mineral company. Its property principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico and Arkansas. PHX Minerals Inc., formerly known as PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC., is based in OKLAHOMA CITY. “

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

Shares of NYSE PHX opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03. The company has a market cap of $65.97 million, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.94. PHX Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PHX Minerals will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 41,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $125,434.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher T. Fraser acquired 23,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $54,775.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 163,400 shares of company stock valued at $421,185 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 150.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 50.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PHX Minerals (PHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.