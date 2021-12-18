Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $64.00 price objective on the mineral exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Lithium Ltd is a mineral resource company. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of resource projects primarily in Australia. Piedmont Lithium Ltd is based in Perth, Australia. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PLL. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Lithium has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.44.

Shares of PLL opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.65, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.78. Piedmont Lithium has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $88.97.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $127,725.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLL. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 385 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 1,965.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 519 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

