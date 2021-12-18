PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Short Interest Up 78.0% in November

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 752,100 shares, an increase of 78.0% from the November 15th total of 422,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,226,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,426,000 after acquiring an additional 70,482 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 12.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,217,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,267,000 after purchasing an additional 134,123 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth $13,796,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 3.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 684,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,520,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 589,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter. 8.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PTY opened at $16.68 on Friday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.1188 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

