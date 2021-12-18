Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the November 15th total of 78,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Pine Island Acquisition by 203.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 454,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 304,803 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Pine Island Acquisition by 401.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 161,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 128,948 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pine Island Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,014,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pine Island Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $989,000. Finally, Context Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Pine Island Acquisition by 247.5% in the third quarter. Context Advisory LLC now owns 123,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 87,847 shares during the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pine Island Acquisition alerts:

Pine Island Acquisition stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,895. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. Pine Island Acquisition has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $14.94.

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the defense, government service, and aerospace industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Island Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Island Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.