Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTZ. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,266,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,507,000 after purchasing an additional 273,752 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,944,000 after purchasing an additional 245,969 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,924,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 649.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 137,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 119,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $960,000.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:BTZ opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.31. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $15.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.