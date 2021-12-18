Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $393,000 Holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Prudential by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Prudential by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Prudential in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prudential in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $33.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $44.99.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

