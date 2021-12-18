Piper Sandler Comments on Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) – Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.34 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.46. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nicolet Bankshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

NCBS opened at $80.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.60 and a 200-day moving average of $73.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.65. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12-month low of $66.16 and a 12-month high of $86.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $49.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 28.32%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,330,000 after acquiring an additional 11,919 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 95,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $68,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oliver Pierce Smith acquired 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.43 per share, with a total value of $99,884.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,965 shares of company stock valued at $363,345 in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.