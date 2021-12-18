Piper Sandler Comments on Renasant Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Renasant in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Renasant alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Renasant has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.59.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.70 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 23.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Renasant by 5.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Renasant by 6.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Renasant by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Renasant by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Renasant by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.