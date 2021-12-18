Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank First in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the company will earn $5.84 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.94. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank First’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get Bank First alerts:

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bank First had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 14.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank First from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Bank First stock opened at $71.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.34. Bank First has a 1-year low of $64.01 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank First by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank First by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Bank First by 33.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank First during the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank First by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank First

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.