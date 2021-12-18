Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Short Interest Down 37.8% in November

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 233,900 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the November 15th total of 375,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of LUKOY stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.39. 259,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,952. Pjsc Lukoil has a 12-month low of $66.86 and a 12-month high of $107.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.79.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pjsc Lukoil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.
About Pjsc Lukoil
Oil Co LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas.
