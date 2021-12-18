Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Short Interest Down 37.8% in November

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 233,900 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the November 15th total of 375,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of LUKOY stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.39. 259,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,952. Pjsc Lukoil has a 12-month low of $66.86 and a 12-month high of $107.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.79.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pjsc Lukoil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUKOY. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA purchased a new position in Pjsc Lukoil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pjsc Lukoil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pjsc Lukoil by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 15,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Pjsc Lukoil by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pjsc Lukoil by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 171,902 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,885,000 after purchasing an additional 16,072 shares in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pjsc Lukoil

Oil Co LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas.

