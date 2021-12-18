POA (POA) Price Tops $0.17

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 823.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 18th. One POA coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, POA has traded 1,203.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. POA has a market cap of $49.65 million and $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
POA Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. The official website for POA is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
