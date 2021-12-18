Prometeus (PROM) Price Tops $15.25 on Exchanges

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $250.82 million and approximately $14.26 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for $15.25 or 0.00032727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

