Propy (PRO) One Day Volume Hits $733,967.00

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Propy coin can currently be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00002974 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Propy has a total market capitalization of $98.76 million and $733,967.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Propy has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Propy alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00041703 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007276 BTC.

About Propy

Propy (PRO) is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,851,406 coins. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Propy’s official website is propy.com . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Propy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.