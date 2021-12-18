Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) will report earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.52). Prothena reported earnings per share of ($0.77) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.28) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $139.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS.

PRTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Fox-Davies Capital began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

PRTA traded up $3.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,730,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,379. Prothena has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $79.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.24.

In other Prothena news, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $682,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 23,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $1,385,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,810 over the last ninety days. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

