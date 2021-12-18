Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Short Interest Up 40.6% in November

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the November 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GZPFY traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.38. The company had a trading volume of 12,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,255. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.14. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day moving average is $31.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft Company Profile

Gazprom Neft PJSC engages in the sale of petroleum and petroleum products. The firm also carries out other activities including transportation, property for rent, commission and other services. Its products include Engine Oils, Motor Fuel, Fuel Cards, Aviation Fuel, Lubricants, Bunkering, Bitumen and Other Oil.

