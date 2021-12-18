PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $10.99. Approximately 10,991 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,018,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

PCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fernando Musa bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 12.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

