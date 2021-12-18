Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

TBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $110.34 on Thursday. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.58 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.76.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $103.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

In related news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $324,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $1,965,187.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,242 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,253 over the last three months. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBK. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,759,000 after buying an additional 372,573 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 191,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,216,000 after purchasing an additional 175,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,045,000 after purchasing an additional 167,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,376,000 after purchasing an additional 151,989 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 111,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

