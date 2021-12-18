Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

REPX stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46. Riley Exploration Permian has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $873,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 79,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 16,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $440,549.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 100,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $2,612,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

