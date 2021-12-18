Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coterra Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Coterra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CTRA. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

CTRA stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of -0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $23.64.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

In other news, Director Frances M. Vallejo sold 16,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $348,516.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Clason sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $1,241,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,596 shares of company stock worth $7,760,516 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 134.83%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.