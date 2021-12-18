Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.57). Wedbush also issued estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.73) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHTX opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.43% and a negative net margin of 10,844.22%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

