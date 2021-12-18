Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Merchants Bancorp Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Merchants Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 34.37%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MBIN. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ MBIN opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.83. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $49.50.

Merchants Bancorp’s stock is going to split on Tuesday, January 18th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, January 18th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, January 18th.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.88%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $494,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,294 shares of company stock worth $1,591,301 over the last 90 days. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 96,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 165.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.