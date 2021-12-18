Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Independent Bank Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $71.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Independent Bank Group has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $80.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.84.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $145.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.96 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 34.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 189,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,014,000 after purchasing an additional 36,350 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,247,000 after purchasing an additional 229,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 5,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $375,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $153,608.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

