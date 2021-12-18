Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCBI. Wedbush cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Hovde Group cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.28.

TCBI stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.29. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $54.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,322,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,404,000 after purchasing an additional 104,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,881,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,951,000 after purchasing an additional 72,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,736,000 after purchasing an additional 690,845 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,453,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,261,000 after purchasing an additional 56,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,023.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,920 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Larry L. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.52 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 16,446 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,402.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 31,697 shares of company stock worth $1,924,577 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

