Q3 Asset Management Boosts Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Q3 Asset Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Q3 Asset Management owned about 0.28% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UCON. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,994,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,171,000 after purchasing an additional 317,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 421,863.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 903,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,074,000 after acquiring an additional 902,788 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 889,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,701,000 after acquiring an additional 215,289 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 64.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 719,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,190,000 after acquiring an additional 282,376 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,360,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of UCON opened at $26.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.56. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $26.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.