Q3 Asset Management Increases Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Q3 Asset Management raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,586,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 28.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 319,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,925,000 after acquiring an additional 43,220 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 143,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,098,000 after acquiring an additional 11,085 shares during the period.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB opened at $108.48 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.15 and a 1-year high of $116.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.