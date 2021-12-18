Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Purple Innovation, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.83, a PEG ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $630,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 3,129.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 217,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 211,113 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,763,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 28.6% in the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

