Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Issued By Oppenheimer

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report issued on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

ASO opened at $40.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.10. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth $81,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 181,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $8,748,355.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $4,741,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,535 shares of company stock valued at $13,905,416 in the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

