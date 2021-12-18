QChi (QCH) One Day Volume Hits $2,466.00

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 18th. QChi has a market capitalization of $967,324.02 and approximately $2,466.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QChi coin can now be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QChi has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QChi alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00042060 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007183 BTC.

About QChi

QChi (CRYPTO:QCH) is a coin. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,756,240 coins. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . QChi’s official website is qchi.mobi

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

QChi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QChi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QChi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QChi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QChi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.