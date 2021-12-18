QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) PT Lowered to GBX 340

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its target price cut by Citigroup from GBX 370 ($4.89) to GBX 340 ($4.49) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on QQ. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 437 ($5.78) to GBX 405 ($5.35) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of QinetiQ Group to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.23) to GBX 260 ($3.44) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 415 ($5.48) to GBX 330 ($4.36) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 393 ($5.19).

QQ opened at GBX 258.40 ($3.41) on Friday. QinetiQ Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 250.34 ($3.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 364.40 ($4.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 279.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 319.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.69%.

In related news, insider Neil A. Johnson bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.52) per share, for a total transaction of £93,100 ($123,034.23). Also, insider Michael Harper bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.49) per share, for a total transaction of £13,200 ($17,444.17). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 40,161 shares of company stock worth $10,675,255.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

