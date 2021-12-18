Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Cuts Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 698.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $67.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.63. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XEL. BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

