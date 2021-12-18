Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for approximately 2.7% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,665,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,737,804,000 after buying an additional 253,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,170,752,000 after purchasing an additional 345,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,853,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,395,000 after purchasing an additional 76,841 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,609,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,297,000 after purchasing an additional 160,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,313,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,129,000 after purchasing an additional 96,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $238.18 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.89 and a 12-month high of $246.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.25 and a 200 day moving average of $228.04.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.13.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.