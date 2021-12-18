Rare Element Resources (REEMF) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS: REEMF) is one of 97 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Rare Element Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Rare Element Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Rare Element Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Rare Element Resources and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rare Element Resources N/A -$3.23 million -28.00 Rare Element Resources Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 16.14

Rare Element Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rare Element Resources. Rare Element Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Rare Element Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rare Element Resources N/A -527.18% -195.19% Rare Element Resources Competitors -55.95% -40.98% -0.32%

Risk & Volatility

Rare Element Resources has a beta of -1.03, meaning that its share price is 203% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rare Element Resources’ rivals have a beta of 1.46, meaning that their average share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rare Element Resources and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rare Element Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Rare Element Resources Competitors 800 3533 3813 110 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 60.79%. Given Rare Element Resources’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rare Element Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Rare Element Resources rivals beat Rare Element Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Rare Element Resources

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth element deposits and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Bear Lodge project. The company was founded by Mark Thomas Brown on June 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

