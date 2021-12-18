RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RICK opened at $63.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $573.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.72. RCI Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $33.34 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.91. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 14.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RCI Hospitality will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RICK. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in RCI Hospitality by 806.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 365.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

