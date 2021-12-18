RDA Financial Network Buys 514 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 39.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $167.80 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $183.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.19.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

