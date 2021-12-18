RDA Financial Network Has $2.94 Million Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. RDA Financial Network owned about 0.05% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 106.7% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $53.57 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $55.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.36 and its 200-day moving average is $53.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.