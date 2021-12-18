RDA Financial Network Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 367.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 21,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

LMT stock opened at $344.14 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $94.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.97.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

