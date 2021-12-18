RDA Financial Network Purchases 178 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

RDA Financial Network raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $168.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.43. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

