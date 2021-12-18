RDA Financial Network Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank OH increased its position in Broadcom by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 543 shares of company stock valued at $298,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.39.

AVGO opened at $634.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $261.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $553.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.79. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $644.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

