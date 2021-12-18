Realio Network (RIO) Price Tops $1.19 on Exchanges

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 18th. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $7.84 million and approximately $220,505.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00002554 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Realio Network has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00053618 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,919.60 or 0.08383136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00077556 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,962.00 or 1.00441104 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00050182 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

