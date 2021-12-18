RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $176.24 million and $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.98 or 0.00343230 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.00143082 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00087306 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000748 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

