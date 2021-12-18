renDOGE 24 Hour Volume Reaches $19,164.00 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 18th. In the last week, renDOGE has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $477,651.89 and $19,164.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00053573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,922.86 or 0.08372840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00077701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,712.72 or 0.99702213 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00050498 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002742 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.