Rentokil Initial’s (RTO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 510 ($6.74) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RTO. Citigroup cut Rentokil Initial to a neutral rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.59) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 610 ($8.06) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 632.78 ($8.36).

Shares of RTO stock opened at GBX 535 ($7.07) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £9.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 602.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 891.25. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of GBX 457.80 ($6.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 662 ($8.75). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

