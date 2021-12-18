Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.00). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on APTO. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

NASDAQ:APTO opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $133.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.65.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital L P increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 510,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,830 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,373,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 428,586 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 220,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 30,161 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, Director Erich Platzer bought 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rafael Bejar bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 306,465 shares of company stock worth $381,426. 8.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

